Nationwide BNSF dispatching issue has halted three Sounder trains

AUBURN, Wash. — Three Sounder trains were stopped Tuesday morning because of “significant” nationwide communication problems at a BNSF dispatch center.

Sound Transit says the problems at the Fort Worth Dispatching Center are affecting train routes nationwide.

Sounder trains between Tukwila and Lakewood are impacted by the problem.

The following trains were stopped at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday:

Train # 1512 (6:46 a.m. Lakewood departure) stopped at Auburn

Train # 1514 (7:20 a.m. Tacoma departure) stopped just outside the Puyallup Station

Train # 1516 (7:50 a.m. Tacoma departure) stopped at Tacoma Dome Station

Sound Transit says buses are being sent to Auburn, Puyallup, Tacoma Dome and Sumner Stations to assist in getting riders to their final destinations.