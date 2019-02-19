× Marysville Police seek ID of car prowl suspect wearing camouflage hat with American flag

MARYSVILLE — Steven Wheeler and Juliann Rutt own a mom and pop business in Marysville called S&J Junk Hauling and Removal. They woke up Monday morning to discover they had been the victim of a car prowl. A thief wearing a camouflage hat with an American flag stole their surveillance cameras and then broke into their work truck at 4:40 a.m. “It’s frustrating. I mean it represents America. The camouflage represents the military and here you are stealing from Americans,” said Wheeler.

Among the items taken from the truck parked in their driveway on 82nd PL NE., a Bosch Sawzall, a 12 volt DeWalt impact drill, an 18 volt DeWalt impact drill and a Husky hard tool bag with all of Wheeler’s hand tools in it. Their business will be affected because they won’t be able to take anything that would have to be disassembled since they don’t have the tools. “Just return it and move on and go get a job, buy your own stuff,” said Rutt.