Marysville Police seek ID of car prowl suspect wearing camouflage hat with American flag
MARYSVILLE — Steven Wheeler and Juliann Rutt own a mom and pop business in Marysville called S&J Junk Hauling and Removal. They woke up Monday morning to discover they had been the victim of a car prowl. A thief wearing a camouflage hat with an American flag stole their surveillance cameras and then broke into their work truck at 4:40 a.m. “It’s frustrating. I mean it represents America. The camouflage represents the military and here you are stealing from Americans,” said Wheeler.
Among the items taken from the truck parked in their driveway on 82nd PL NE., a Bosch Sawzall, a 12 volt DeWalt impact drill, an 18 volt DeWalt impact drill and a Husky hard tool bag with all of Wheeler’s hand tools in it. Their business will be affected because they won’t be able to take anything that would have to be disassembled since they don’t have the tools. “Just return it and move on and go get a job, buy your own stuff,” said Rutt.
Before the theft, surveillance video shows the suspect carry a chair over from the other side of the garage, climb up on it and then unscrew their camera. “If you look at the light there, it’s hard to see there’s a camera because it is so blinding so it’s like he really had to scope us out or somebody knew that we had tools or something,” said Rutt.
The suspect was also wearing a bright green bracelet on his left wrist.
There may have been a second suspect involved. On the surveillance video, you can hear what sounds like somebody saying, ‘Hurry up’ and you can see the back end of the car they were driving.
If you can identify this suspect or see the tools for sale somewhere, please contact Marysville PD and reference case number 19-00009143. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at www.P3Tips.com, download the P3Tips App to your phone for free or or call 1-800-222-TIPS. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.