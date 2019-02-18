Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash on SR-520

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND -- One person is dead after a crash on SR-520 early Monday morning.

According to Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson, the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver.

Around 4 a.m. a car was going the wrong way on SR-520 near W. Lake Sammamish Parkway when it struck a USPS truck. The mail truck was briefly on fire, and the driver of the USPS truck was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle died at the scene.

Westbound lanes on SR-520 will be impacted as troopers investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.