Nobody hurt after reports of gunfire at Southcenter Mall in Tukwila

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUKWILA, Wash. -- The Westfield Southcenter Mall was evacuated Monday afternoon after reports of gunfire. Nobody was hurt, but the incident caused quite a scare for shoppers and employees.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m., Q13 News received multiple tips from viewers that they were in lockdown at stores inside the mall.

Tukwila Police called the incident an "illegal discharge" and said no victims were found and no injuries were reported: "Officers responded to an incident at the Southcenter Mall with reports of an illegal discharge. No victims were found and no injuries were reported related to the incident. No arrests have been made."

Officers responded to an incident at the Southcenter Mall with reports of an illegal discharge. No victims were found and no injuries were reported related to the incident. No arrests have been made. — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) February 19, 2019

Security at Westfield Southcenter Mall told Q13 News that some stores evacuated.

At 5:00 p.m., Tukwila police said the mall had reopened: "Security will be advising any stores that closed during the reported disturbance that they may reopen at this time. Officers are still on scene investigating what led up to the incident."

No arrests have been made. It's still unclear what caused the scare.

Gunshots reported at Westfield Mall in Tukwila. Police on the scene. People running in all directions. One witness said it was near the south entrance. pic.twitter.com/tiXcUSYwSd — West Seattle Herald (@westseattleher) February 19, 2019

One year ago, there was another scare at the same mall after reports of shots fired at a movie theater. Tukwila police determined that several short metal posts connected along the theater queue were likely knocked over during a scuffle between three or four people. That sound caused the false alarm.

Westfield Southcenter Mall is located about 12 miles south of Seattle where I-5 and I-405 meet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Watch Q13 News at 4, 5, 9, 10 & 11 p.m. for continuing updates.