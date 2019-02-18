Seattle groups taking part in National Day of Protest against border emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A coalition of Seattle organizations is taking part in a National Day of Protest against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The protest and vigil, which organizers say is to stand in solidarity with asylum seekers, immigrants and other marginalized communities, starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Volunteer Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. The National Day of Protest is spearheaded by MoveOn.org.

U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Adam Smith, both Washington Democrats, will speak at the protest, as will U.S. Army veteran Chris Franco.

Trump signed the national emergency declaration Friday to secure more funding for his long-promised border wall.

The president calls the U.S. Southern border a crisis, but not everyone agrees with that assertion.

"We have families and communities that are left unprotected and undefended, and we have international narco-terror organizations. This is a threat our country ... and if the president can't defend this country, he cannot fulfill his constitutional oath of office," White House adviser Stephen Miller said.

Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, says the declaration sets a dangerous precedent.

"If we give away, surrender the power of the purse, our most important power, there will be little check and no balance left," he said. "It will not be a separation of powers anymore, just a separation of parties."