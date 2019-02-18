× Missing Alzheimer’s patient last seen in Burien Sunday

BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Alzheimer’s patient who has been missing since Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robin McDougall, 64, was last seen at 9 a.m. Sunday near 13700 Ambaum Blvd. SW in Burien.

She’s 5-foot, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Deputies don’t know what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, but she could be wearing a white beanie.

McDougall has no access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.