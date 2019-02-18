Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at Bellingham pet store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a Bellingham pet store early Monday morning.

Bellingham Fire said crews responded about 5 a.m. to Hohl's Feed in the 1300 block of Railroad Avenue.

The second floor was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters from multiple agencies were on scene to assist.

They were able to rescue the small animals inside, and there were no injuries, firefighters said.

The firewall protected neighboring businesses from being damaged.

Whatcom Humane is on scene to help with the displaced animals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.