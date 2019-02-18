Cool, dry Monday before next round of potential wintry mix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It looks like a cool, mostly dry Monday before another storm system moves in to the Puget Sound region.

Highs will be in the low 40s for most of the region Monday. That's about 8-10 degrees cooler than we usually are this time of year, but you might see some sunshine!

Temperatures drop Monday night as winds shift from the northeast to the southeast. This will bring lower wind chills, and it may feel like the teens for some in Western Washington.

Overnight, isolated showers in the South Sound just west of I-5 could be in the form of a wintry rain-snow mix.

We're tracking the chance for a little wintry mix this week. Tuesday & Wednesday and then later in the week too. Nothing major, but we'll keep an eye on areas to the north (Whatcom County) and through the Strait (mainly Port Angeles). Forecast coming your way on #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/uiqbjb9kih — Erin Mayovsky (@ErinMayovsky) February 18, 2019

Tuesday, the potential for that same wintry mix comes back into play in the higher elevations as a stronger system drops down from the northwest. We’re not talking about a widespread snow event, just a few snowflakes mixed into with our showers. Plan for snow levels to hang between 700 -1,000 feet through much of the as unstable air hangs with us giving a variety of flavor with our forecast.

The storm system continues through Wednesday.

By Thursday though, we'll see a brief break as we settle back into some sunshine. We’ll be in between systems allowing for mostly sunny skies. Highs will still cool, but slightly warmer near 44.

Friday looks partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Saturday, clouds increase for a better chance of rain or snow to fall, but again, we're not expecting much, if any, accumulations. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 30s.

Only 30 days until spring!