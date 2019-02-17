× Woman and baby injured after man accidentally fires gun at party

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 21-year-old Lacey man is under arrest after accidentally firing a gun during an effort to impress a fellow partygoer Saturday night, according to investigators.

The bullet hit a 20-year-old woman and the 1-year-old girl she was holding on her hip. They are both expected to survive.

Deputies and medical aid arrived at a house on the 9000-block of Boulder Lane SE shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say six adults were in the house having a party, when a man with a concealed carry permit removed his gun and holster, handing it to another man, so he could remove his pants and show his leg tattoo.

The person who was handed the gun then handed it to a third man – the 21-year-old Lacey man.

Deputies say that third man took the gun out of the holster and began to “show it off” to the 20-year-old woman holding the baby.

A single round was fired, hitting the baby’s leg and continuing to the woman’s pelvis.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals for surgery and were stable.

The 21-year-old man was booked for reckless endangerment.

Deputies said ecstasy, alcohol and marijuana were present at the party.