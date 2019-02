× Pedestrian killed in Marysville hit-and-run Saturday

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 24-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV in Marysville Saturday night.

Marysville police said the man was crossing 64th Street Northeast near 58th Drive Northeast at about 7:40 p.m. when he was hit by a “dark SUV.”

The driver of the vehicle left the area and hasn’t been found.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Marysville Police Department at 425-407-3999.