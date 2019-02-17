× Meet Nymeria! #WhyNotMePets

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Nymeria is an energetic dog who loves to entertain.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Nymeria get adopted.

You can meet her at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley in Burlington. She’s been at the shelter since December.

Nymeria is 4-years-old. She has a lot energy and sometimes that can scare people when they are looking to adopt.

“What they don’t realize is she has that burst of energy in the morning,” said Julie Bistranin, who is a dog behaviorist. “When she first goes out to play and then she’s good. She’s really one of our calmer dogs in the kennels, so people take her out and then she has this burst of energy and they’re going ‘oh I can’t handle that.’ Well that’s just the burst of energy for being out.”

Nymeria does not have any medical issues.

She’s believed to be half bulldog and half pit bull. Shelter staff said people should not be quick to judge because of her breed.

“She’s the ambassador for the breed” said Bistranin. “She’s gone out with children. She’s gone out with older people. Her biggest thing is, because of her weight. She can pull someone over, so I wouldn’t probably say an older person is good for her and I wouldn’t say probably a very young child is good for her because of her jumpiness and stuff. She’s a big dog.”

Whoever adopts Nymeria needs to have a yard because this dog is really social and needs a place to run around. She loves squeaky toys and soft toys. Food is also a big motivator for Nymeria.

“She wants to please,” said Bistranin. “She sits. She lays and rolls over. We just discovered that. She’s just a dog that wants to please you. She wants to be with you.”

Nymeria is one of about 30 other dogs at the shelter waiting for a forever home.