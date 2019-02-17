Everett Police investigate deadly shooting near shopping center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT -- Detectives have a person of interest in custody after a deadly shooting outside of a Jack in the Box.

According to a news release, the shooting happened on Evergreen Way just south of SR-526 near a shopping center. Officers were called to the scene at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. First responders were not able to revive him.

Witnesses told police there were two suspects involved in the incident. Officers detained one man, who is considered as a person of interest, at the scene and he remains in custody.

The initial investigation shows the victim knew the two suspects.