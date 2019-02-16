1 injured in residential fire in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. – One person has sustained second-degree burns when their home caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews from Lake Stevens Fire, Everett Fire Department, and Snohomish County Fire District 22 were called out around 2:19 p.m. to a report of a residential house fire at 3400 block of 99th Drive SE. Firefighters arrived and found an active fire in a single-family residence with the fire spreading to the attic.

Firefighters worked to control the blaze and keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the house and neighboring homes. It took the crews about 50 minutes to fully extinguish the fire.

Two adults and one child were outside the home when fire crews arrived. One resident sustained second-degree burns while trying to extinguished the flames with a fire extinguisher. The male, in his 30s, was treated at the scene and transported to local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.