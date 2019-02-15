Viaduct demolition’s impact on nearby businesses, waterfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Construction work to remove the viaduct began Friday after last week’s snow storm caused some delays. Crews began the demolition on both the north and south ends of the viaduct, which could impact nearby businesses for the next several weeks.

You'll hear the loud sounds of jackhammers and machines over the next few weeks if you’re working or living next to the viaduct. Crews began to take down the viaduct Friday and for some businesses nearby, the demolition could leave them struggling to get customers in the door.

“Just like having to reroute and finding another way to get here. It’s a lot of one-way streets around here so it gets kind of confusing. You can get lost on the wrong street and have to go all the way around,” said Deranged Pit, a staff member at Herban Legend.

Cedar and Spokes Coffee on Western Avenue says its business has already been impacted by last week’s snow storm. Now they’re hoping to stay afloat as the viaduct comes down.

“We know that when it starts right outside our door it’s probably going to affect traffic a little bit. We’re just excited to serve people who would be working on it or might be in the area. That’s a big deal to us,” said Taylor Lindberg, the Manager at Cedar and Spokes Coffee.

It’ll take about six months to remove the entire viaduct, from South Dearborn Street to the south end of the Battery Street tunnel. Lindberg says they may be inconvenienced for a little while during demolition, but they still have high hopes that business will be booming.

“In the long-term, we’re really excited about how it’s going to affect us and the aesthetic of our shop. Even just people walking by, the view is going to be a lot nicer without the viaduct there,” Lindberg said.

To help reduce disruption to the area, WSDOT says crews will remove the viaduct in sections and work from multiple locations to speed up the work.

People should keep in mind that there’ll be some lane closures near the active construction sites and there could also be temporary parking restrictions in the area.

The noisiest work hours are: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weekdays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and holidays. Noise monitors will alert crews when work exceeds noise levels.