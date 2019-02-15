Police: Woman shot in Lakewood hotel parking lot, husband sought

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A woman was found in the parking lot of a Lakewood hotel with several gunshot wounds Friday evening, and authorities are searching for her husband in connection with the shooting.

Police were called to the Best Value Inn, 4200 Sharondale St. SW, at about 7:40 p.m. after gunshots were heard. Witnesses told police that the woman and her husband had been fighting in the hotel and it “spilled out into the parking lot” prior to the shooting.

The woman was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police dogs were used to try to locate her husband, but he has not been arrested. His name was not released.

This is a developing story and will be updated