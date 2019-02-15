Nicholas Thompson: Accused kayak-stealing crook wanted after getting caught by undercover cops

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Accused prolific crook, Nicholas Thompson, is charged with stealing a bunch of stuff from a home in October, including a kayak detectives say he put up for sale on the Internet.

Deputies working undercover setup a meeting to buy it from Thompson — who showed up in a stolen vehicle — and was arrested. Detectives say he also had heroin on him.

“Our special operations-type teams do these type of things and we catch a lot of people, because they’re not very smart, especially this guy, he posted pictures of himself online, on stolen merchandise, on stolen motorcycles and then he goes and does a burglary and tries to sell the stuff online too,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

Thompson got out of jail and now he’s skipping court on charges for:

Residential Burglary

Trafficking in Stolen Property in the 1st degree

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Taking a Motor Vehicle Without Permission in the 2nd degree

“He knows we’re looking for him and we caught him dead to rights, so we’re putting his picture out there, because we need help getting him caught, because people like this will continue to do this and continue to steal from people and there will be many other victims until we get him off the street,” said Det. Troyer.

He’s 27 years old, 6’1” and weighs 175 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.