Man arrested in Auburn hit and run that seriously injured teen, police say

AUBURN, Wash. — Authorities say a man has been arrested in a hit and run that seriously injured a 15-year-old boy.

The crash happened at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday when Isami Brandan and a friend were crossing the street in the 800 block of Auburn Way North.

Auburn Police say a vehicle hit the teen and he was hospitalized with serious injuries. The vehicle did not stop after the crash.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at about 5 p.m. Friday at his home in Kent. Officials say the vehicle that hit Brandan was a rental car and they have possession of it.

“The cop told me that the car ran a red light,” Isami’s sister Heian Brandan told Q13 News on Thursday. “The fact he like braked and then probably just looked around and then left, and he’s still not coming forward, that’s cowardly.”

The man’s name will not be released until he is formally charged.