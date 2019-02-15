Lindsey Bramlett: Wanted felon’s skipping sentencing on death threat harassment conviction

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

Telling a loss prevention officer, ‘I’m going to kill you” on her way out from shoplifting at a store in Kennewick got Lindsey Bramlett convicted of felony harassment.

She was also charged with theft and having drugs on her after Kennewick Police found her hiding in the bathroom of a nearby restaurant and took her into custody. She got out of jail and didn’t show up for sentencing on the felony harassment charge late last month — so now she has a warrant for her arrest.

She has prior convictions for assault and forgery.

She’s 25 years old, 5’5” and weighs 140 pounds. and has convictions for assault and forgery.

If you know where to find her, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).