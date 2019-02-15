× Hurtful highway gunman: Help catch suspect who blinded boy in one of several SR 509 shootings

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Who is the coward opening fire on cars and drivers on a busy highway in King County? That’s the question a special task force setup to investigate several recent shootings is hoping you can help them answer.

In all — the task force is looking into 11 shootings on SR 509 since last June.

A shooting in December blinded 14-year-old Andy Isidoro as he and his family drove near the 1st Avenue South Bridge in Seattle. “All of a sudden the passenger side window broke and apparently something came at my head and when something hit my head, I thought it was a rock, we all thought it was a rock and I told myself, ‘Am I bleeding?’ And, then I tried to open my eyes and it didn’t let me open my eyes,” said Andy.

It’s so heartbreaking to see what some horrible person has done to Andy and his family. He’s the only victim whose been hurt in the 11 shootings. Others have been lucky to avoid the gunfire. “He can’t sleep at night. We need to be awake with him. Talk to him. He has dreams about the accident,” said Andy’s mother, Dolores Gonzalez. “Life has changed big. We have to be careful to what we say, because if we’re driving, because we’re new here and if we say, ‘Look! Look at this,’ Andy actually, he feels bad, he starts crying. It’s like I have a newborn all over again, when they haven’t opened their eyes. We’re just waiting for that moment when he opens his eyes, just like a newborn, so I need to take him to the washroom. It’s been hard for me and for him.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The task force investigating the shootings says SR 509 is still safe for drivers, but they need people to be more aware of their surroundings. Washington State Patrol says they want to keep the shootings at the forefront of drivers' minds -- until suspects are caught. "If they see something that they think may not in-and-of-itself be of interest, let us know, because we want to make that determination,” said Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

If you see something suspicious while on 509, you should immediately call 911. But if you have information about any of these shootings, you can make an anonymous tip on their tip line or send an email.

Task Force Tip Line - (425) 401-7880

Task Force Email - sr509shootingtip@wsp.wa.gov