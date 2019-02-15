Help ID suspect seen mean-muggin’ ATM camera, second accused check fraud crook

WANTED IN FIRCREST —

Recognize this guy seen mean-muggin’ a bank’s ATM camera, or the second suspect Fircrest Police are hoping you can help identify.

“The suspects were depositing fraudulent checks into an account and before we could determine they were fraudulent checks, or the system could, they’re out trying to withdraw the money on bank machines and different locations like casinos,’ said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer. “When you do that we are going to have pictures and video of you and you will be put out to the public and we’ll find out who you are, so that is a ‘old school’ game that will get you caught and will get you thrown in jail. We know those checks were fraudulent. Whether they’re printing them, or they’re stealing them from businesses is still yet to be determined, the investigation’s ongoing, but we know that they willingly put all these checks in the bank, knowing they were going to withdraw the cash out later.”

A great shot from an ATM camera on January 4th shows the tattoos the bald-headed, mean-muggin’ suspect has inked on his hands.

If you recognize either of these fraud suspects, or the cars they drove, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to their arrests.