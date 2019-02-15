Hospitals are receiving injured after active shooter situation in Aurora, Illnois
Demolition begins on Seattle’s Alaskan Way Viaduct

Posted 2:07 PM, February 15, 2019, by and

SEATTLE -- Crews on Friday began dismantling Seattle's Alaskan Way Viaduct.

The demolition is starting in three places: the southbound Columbia Street onramp, the Battery Street Tunnel and a segment next to Pike Place Market.

The bulk of the work is planned to be completed by June 1.

Under the contract, the demolition is to move quickly so that no city block is closed for more than 30 consecutive days.

Detours and lane closures are expected to fluctuate this spring.

The state has installed cameras so people can watch a livestream of the viaduct being dismantled.

The road closed in early January but reopened for two days earlier this month to about 120,000 people who walked, ran or biked the route.

