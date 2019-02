RENTON, Wash. — One person was killed and several others injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Renton.

Police and medics were called before 11:00 a.m. to SW Grady Way and Longacres Drive SW.

Firefighters said they started CPR on a patient when they arrived. One person died and several others were taken with serious injuries to a nearby hospital.

Grady Way was expected to remain closed for several hours during the investigation.

Fatal accident on Grady way the road is shut down until the investigation is completed looks like two vehicles r involved #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/nVKinpiF9T — bill b (@BillBQ13Fox) February 15, 2019

No further details have been released.