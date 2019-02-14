× Trump Org scraps plans for 2 hotel chains, blaming politics

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s company is scrapping plans for two new hotel chains announced two years ago, casting blame in part on a hostile political environment.

The Trump Organization says that it will no longer try to open hotels under its Scion and American Idea brands catering to budget and mid-priced travelers, a departure from its focus on luxury, high-cost hotels. The announcement Thursday comes as the company has posted losses at some of its golf properties and brand experts say it has lost some of its appeal.

Trump’s son Eric Trump says in a statement that the media and the Democrats are attacking constantly, and that the company has decided to “slow down” for the time being.