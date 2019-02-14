Teen injured in Auburn hit and run; driver sought

AUBURN, Wash. — Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a 15-year-old boy Wednesday in Auburn.

It happened at 6:46 p.m. when the boy and a friend were crossing the street in the 800 block of Auburn Way North.

Auburn Police say a vehicle hit the teen and he was hospitalized with serious injuries. The vehicle did not stop after the crash.

Police believe the vehicle that hit him is a red Toyota Prius C from between 2011 and 2015, and released videos of it from a traffic camera. The vehicle would likely have damage to the driver’s windshield as well as its hood and headlight areas, police said.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call 911 or the Auburn Police tip line at 253-288-7403.