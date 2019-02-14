Snoqualmie Pass breaks daily snowfall record with nearly 3 feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. -- Snoqualmie Pass set a new record for the snowiest day ever on Tuesday with nearly three feet of snow!

According to the National Weather Service, 31.5" of snow fell on Feb. 12.

The previous record was 30.7" on Feb. 20, 1975.

Over a 3-day period Feb. 10-12, Snoqualmie Pass had 68" of snow.

If you extend that to Feb. 8-12, the pass measured 80" of snow.

Interstate 90 reopened in both directions Thursday morning after being closed since Monday afternoon.

Forecast: Looking Ahead

A lot of frozen streets, driveways, sidewalks and stairs around Western Washington this morning. It's an ice scraper kind of a morning in a lot of places. A warm jacket with help with this morning's cold, one with a hood will help with the incoming rain, the boots are definitely needed to leap over those giant puddles of slush when things thaw out. Careful out there!

Rain marches in from the south today-- and temps will warm up to almost 40 for everyone. Normal is 50 for this part of winter. Perhaps the best news of all is that overnight tonight the lowlands look warm enough to keep that snow melt going all night long in most locations.

Snow level in the mountains climbs to about 1,000 feet. There's a Winter Storm Warning for east of the Cascades where you'll encounter a lot of problems with a lot more snow piling up and highs in the 20s.

We're tracking a low off our NW coastline that will pull in moisture from the south-- and eventually all the energy from the weakening low in Northern California. We'll be dealing with this wet weather system (and mountain snow) until it scoots off to the east after a showery Friday that will continue into early Saturday.

Saturday afternoon thru Presidents Day on Monday we flip the script and trend back to dry with a few frosty mornings but nice afternoons.

Next precipitation arrives Tuesday, it could be rain or rain/snow mix. Too soon to tell at this point, but I'll mention for those snow-fatigued folks: it's 33 days until the equinox and the official beginning of Spring.