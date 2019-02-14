Man carries on tree decorating tradition after wife’s passing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A man in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood has been carrying on a tradition that he and his late wife started over 25 years ago.

Herb and Mary Lou Allwine would decorate their plum tree for every holiday. Mary Lou passed away nine years ago after a battle with cancer, but Herb has carried on the tradition.

"I think she really loved it," Herb said. "It would be nice to have her around still."

The tree is currently decked out for Valentine's Day, but soon those decorations will be removed to prepare for St. Patrick's Day.

"I hope she's happy that I'm doing it," Herb told Q13 News.