BURIEN, Wash. -- A local couple who has been married 74 years made this Valentine's Day extra special.

Earling "Bud" and Eva Lauritz celebrated their years together by renewing their vows Thursday at El Dorado West assisted living home in Burien. Both are 98 years old.

"We couldn't have had it any better," Bud told Q13 News.

They were married Oct. 27, 1944 in Alabama and have three children.