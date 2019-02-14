Bad weather effects bring out good in the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BEND, Wash. -- Some members of the community are lending a helping hand to their neighbors in need still struggling with issues from winter weather.

Roads are not even navigable in parts North Bend, so the National Guard came out to help. The focus of the mission is to help first responders.

National Guard crews assisted with 911 calls, and delivered medicine, but they still found some time to get their hands a little dirty shoveling driveways.

While North Bend had help from the National Guard, in mill creek the reinforcements were not as organized.

“I was having trouble trying to get out this morning,” said Tommy Chen.

Despite that, Chen still decided to drive to work. He says he has been cooped up in the house all week from the weather.

Chen was able to make it to work but pulling back into his driveway was causing some issues.

City of Mill Creek officials say they have limited resources when it comes to dealing with the neighborhood roads.

Luckily, Chen’s neighbor Brian Higgins had a couple of pieces of wood and an idea.

Higgins was able to get Chen’s car moving again by placing to pieces of wood under the tires.