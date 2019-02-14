× Aberdeen man accused of raping 11-year-old in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Police arrested an Aberdeen man accused of raping an 11-year-old.

According to Marysville police, the victim’s mother called authorities after her child told her about the sexual assault that happened in 2017.

Authorities said the sexual assault happened in the 11-year-old’s home in Marysville.

Aberdeen police arrested the 35-year-old suspect on Wednesday. They said the man is an elementary school teacher in the district.

Another person has come forward to report that he was victimized several times when he was 11 years old back in 2004 and 2005, police said.

“Our experience in cases of this nature is that there could be additional victims that have not yet come forward.” said Marysville Detective Craig Bartl. “We are asking that any victims please contact their local law enforcement agency and make a report.”

The suspect, who has not yet been charged, was transported from Aberdeen and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of 1st-degree child rape.

“This is still an active investigation, and as such there are still leads to be followed” said Detective Sergeant James Maples, of the Marysville Police Department.