VIDEO: TBirds prepare for annual Hockey Challenge to benefit RMHC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle -The Seattle Thunderbirds hockey team will host their annual Hockey Challenge on Saturday, February 23rd in an effort to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The Hockey Challenge first began in 1998, when hockey-playing Microsoft employees, took an in-house rivalry public to raise money for families who's children are battling cancer. Since the inception of the event, the Hockey Challenge has raised over six million dollars for Roldan McDonald House, which provides a 'home-away-from-home' for children and their families while receiving medical treatment at Seattle's Children's Hospital.

Five games will be played ahead of the Thunderbirds hosting the Portland Winderhawks on the 23rd. The game will be followed by the annual All-Star Game pitting Team Konowalchuk against Team Goodall. Former T-Birds head coach Steve Konowalchuck and T-Birds legend Glen Goodall will captain the two sides. For more information about the upcoming Hockey Challenge please visit the NHL to Seattle page.