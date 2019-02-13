× Viaduct demolition most likely will begin Friday

SEATTLE – Despite the snowstorm, WSDOT says the finish line for the viaduct demolition should not be impacted.

The demolition was supposed to happen on Tuesday but because of weather conditions the massive project is a couple of days behind.

WSDOT has hired Kiewit Infrastructure West to manage the demolition. The contractor did not know the exact date of the demolition on Wednesday but said it could start Thursday but more likely Friday.

As crews ramp up for the project, people nearby are also preparing.

Suji’s Korean Cuisine, a Seattle startup is about to go national.

The long hours at work for employees is about to get very loud.

“They are going to tackle the viaduct right in front of us,” LaDonna Schuh said.

Evidence of the viaduct demolition rolled up right next to Schuh on Wednesday.

“Pretty impressive,” Schuh said.

Crews took over Columbia Street putting up fencing, signs and heavy machinery ahead of the big day.

When the demolition begins, the first thing to go is the Columbia Street ramp.

“We will take this whole ramp down first and then we will go North,” Phil Wallace Sr. of Kiewit said.

Crews will go North of Pike Street where the viaduct will be meticulously taken down

section by section, top to bottom.

To minimize the impact crews will use water misting to combat dust and use nets to catch heavy debris.

WSDOT also says they will have 7 stationary noise monitors along the viaduct to alert crews if the noise goes above the limit set.

“I am curious about what it will be like to see how disruptive it may or may not be,” Dean McCarty said.

McCarty works inside the historic Polson Building and he says he’s looking forward to the demolition despite all the inconvenience.

“Looking forward to it being on the 5th floor we have a front row seat at least the upper deck,” McCarty said.

Front row seats are no exaggeration when the viaduct is just several feet to inches away from historic buildings

“I see the bottom of the viaduct and I am so excited to see it come down I think this is one step for very good positive for us,” Schuh said.

The viaduct coming down for good will allow the city to transform the waterfront. Schuh believes the transformation will attract more businesses and people to the area.