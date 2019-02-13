Thursday starts out cold, icy before rain brings more melting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Thursday will be the twelfth day in a row with snow on the ground in Seattle. This rare event is getting some relief though as we get some more melting.

Thursday starts out icy and cold for everyone as lows drop into the 20s tonight.

Thursday afternoon has rain in the forecast for I-5, and that should melt most of the City Snow. The snow level remains low but not Metro low. Towns around 1,000 feet will see new snow, especially Friday morning and Saturday morning.

That should melt lots of the snow down around the Metro Thursday night. Clear your drains. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/btJ7l0RqQA — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) February 13, 2019

The Mountains continue to get snow through the weekend. Saturday morning looks like more snow for Port Angeles and Bellingham but the Metro should be O.K.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday look chilly but mainly dry. I’ll keep my eyes on the Feb. 20 as models still show snow, so updates to follow!

In the meantime let the pothole season begin: