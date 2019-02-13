WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Statewide plastic bag ban? Restrictions advance in legislature

Posted 2:13 PM, February 13, 2019

Plastic bags full of groceries in the trunk of a car. (Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A ban on single-use plastic bags advanced in the state Legislature, the second of a pair of bills on the subject to move past initial hearings.

The bill would ban retail stores from giving out non-compostable single-use plastic bags starting in 2020, and would set requirements for other types of bags including paper and compostable plastic, and require stores to collect a 10-cent charge for each recycled or reusable bag handed out.

The bill is one of a pair of linked measures advancing in the Legislature, both of which have now progressed further than similar proposals in previous years.

The Senate version advanced out of the Environment, Energy and Technology committee in late January. The House version advanced late Tuesday on a vote by Environment and Energy committee.

