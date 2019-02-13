Mike Leach urges WSU students to take his class

LIVE: Washington authorities are giving an update on the winter weather response
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars looks on trailing 39-36 to the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State football coach Mike Leach says it appears he will be teaching a class on football and warfare this spring.

Leach on Tuesday tweeted the class will be offered, although not for college credit.

Leach will teach the class with former state Sen. Michael Baumgartner.

The course is called Insurgent Warfare and Football, and studies underdog strategies in war and football.

Leach says the class will be open to as many as 40 current WSU students, who will need to write two short essays for admission.

Leach, who led the Cougars to a school record 11 wins last season, is well known for his wide-ranging interests that extend beyond the football field.

The tentative schedule calls for five night sessions.

