Mental health professionals use art therapy to bring joy to West Seattle neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Cars driving along Harbor Ave. in West Seattle are admiring the beautiful downtown skyline and the snow sculptures that have begun to appear. But where did they come from?

Mental health therapists Brandon Stogsbill and Heather Moir found their Monday morning unexpectedly open. As patients cancelled their appointments due to the snowy conditions, the two decided to take a walk. Firm believers of the benefits of art therapy, Stogsbill and Moir began building a snow sculpture they'd later name Softy the Sea Lion.

As passersby took notice, the pair began to get requests and built an orca out of snow. Quickly more snow animals were being created by neighbors wanting to take part in the fun and included an octopus, starfish, salmon and even a walrus.

While the weather conditions have started to change in favor of warmer temperatures, Stogsbill and Moir joined Q13 News This Morning for one last sculpture of the season. A clam with a heart inside just in time for Valentine's Day.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event, email Ellen@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram.