I-90 closed since Monday due to avalanche danger on Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. -- Rain, snow and flooding continued to cause problems in parts of Washington and Oregon, with several major roadways closed following more than a week of severe winter weather.

In Western Washington, about 12,000 Puget Sound Energy customers remained without power Wednesday.

The main east-west highway in Washington - Interstate 90 - was closed for another day across Snoqualmie Pass in the Cascade Mountains.

I-90 remains closed both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg to due avalanche danger. Eastbound will reopen at 4 p.m. and will be metered in groups. Westbound will remain closed. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 13, 2019

Here's the plan WSDOT released at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday:

"I-90 remains closed in both directions from mp 34 near North Bend to mp 106 near Ellensburg due to avalanche danger and avalanche control work. WB I-90 will remain closed all day. At 4 p.m. EB traffic will be metered at mp 34 near North Bend. Traffic will be released in groups of several hundred vehicles with reduced speeds and 15 minutes of separation between groups. Expect delays near mp 47. Limited access to the summit area and no ability to return westbound from the summit."

Approaching the top of #SnoqualmiePass with the convoy. pic.twitter.com/12ottzSZAl — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 13, 2019

WSP shows extremely windy conditions for drivers and troopers last night at I-90 at MP 34. Pass remains closed tonight. Video for use as needed by all media outlets. @wspd2pio pic.twitter.com/ehNGmye0gG — David Rose (@DavidRoseQ13FOX) February 13, 2019

Video for use by all media outlets per @wspd2pio shows Sgt. Jones guiding a convoy of stranded people from the top of Snoqualmie Pass as Captain Mead records video of the conditions. pic.twitter.com/45byzdxLPg — David Rose (@DavidRoseQ13FOX) February 13, 2019

In Oregon transportation officials closed west the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge due to icy conditions that caused numerous wrecks.

And the areas of around Portland, Oregon, and southwest saw flooded roadways after several inches of rain fell across the region in 24 hours.

Snow remained and issue for some communities. The town of North Bend, Washington, declared a state of emergency because it was dealing with several feet of snow. The declaration by the mayor allows the city to call in additional resources.

More rain and snow on the way

The thaw continues! About three million of us inside the yellow lines are now under an Urban & Small Creek Flood Advisory until tonight. Melting snow and slushy conditions will create some slippery side streets and some challenging driving situations navigating between clear arterial streets and the piles of melting snow on the shoulders, medians and those residential streets.

This morning we're tracking a few showers (and snow showers up north near Pt. Angeles), but we'll be drying out today and I think by the afternoon we'll be able to enjoy some February sunshine. I think most everyone in the lowlands gets above freezing-- and a few spots will hit 40 again.

Tonight the big concern is the falling temperatures when the sun goes down about 5:30-- and icy conditions that will occur in places where soggy surface will re-freeze.

Tomorrow morning starts out frozen and cold, but the precipitation moves in from the south when we're warm enough that most lowland locales see rain and not snow. Computer models have this incoming Thursday system far enough north that the north winds could finally shut off to keep Bellingham out of the freezer Thursday night into Friday.

Saturday has some AM snow/rain showers-- but I don't think too much will stick with this current forecast scenario. Saturday afternoon and the rest of the Presidents Day holiday weekend are trending towards frosty mornings-- but dry and some sun each afternoon.