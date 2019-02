× 911 service restored in Snoqualmie, North Bend and Issaquah

Police said 911 was temporarily down in the cities of Snoqualmie, North Bend and Issaquah Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 7:00 a.m., city of Issaquah officials tweeted that 911 service had been restored.

Issaquah's 911 service (including @SnoqualmieGov and @CityofNorthBend) is now restored! In case you can't get through during an emergency, call: Police: 425-888-3333

Fire/medical: 425-577-5656 Please only call 911 for emergencies, and not to test the system. — City of Issaquah (@cityofissaquah) February 13, 2019

During the outage authorities provided the following numbers in case of emergency:

Snoqualmie/North Bend/Issaquah Police: 425-888-3333

Snoqualmie/North Bend Fire and EMS: 425-577-5656

The cause of the outage was not known.