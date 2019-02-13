5 injured after turbulence forces Seattle-bound flight to land in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Five people suffered unspecified injuries when a Delta Airlines flight headed from Southern California to Seattle encountered severe turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing in Reno.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport spokesman Brian Kulpin said three of the passengers were transported to a local hospital Wednesday where their conditions were not immediately known.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Compass Flight 5763 out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County was diverted to Reno and landed without further incident at about 1 p.m. after the crew reported the turbulence at about 34,000 feet.

Video of the flight posted by Joe Justice shows an overturned drink cart and other items spilled into the plane’s aisle.

Crazy turbulence and injuries, but the @delta crew handled it perfectly, even the emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/NoJWLp5GUv — joe justice (@JoeJustice0) February 13, 2019

The National Weather Service had warned earlier Wednesday that a strong winter storm moving into the region could create dangerous flying conditions with extreme turbulence. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Lake Tahoe area through 11 p.m. Thursday.

Passengers on the flight were expected to be sent to Seattle on another flight departing at about 5 p.m., according to airline spokesperson.

