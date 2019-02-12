Washington snowstorm delays delivery of winter supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The weather has created such treacherous conditions on the roads, people are forced to wait for deliveries. That includes one of great importance for people on Queen Anne who are hoping to shovel snow and melt ice.

At Five Corners Hardware, shipments of winter supplies were delayed because of the onslaught of snow.

Customers were desperate for supplies like ice melt and shovels, but the store has sold out multiple times already. The Tuesday shipment was the mother load, with seven pallets of rock salt, 120 snow shovels and other supplies.

But it was on quite a journey to get there.

"It left at 11 a.m. yesterday from Moxee, our warehouse near Yakima, and got stuck at Snoqualmie," said Five Corners owner Brian Shook. "[The driver] spent the whole night there."

Over a day on the road, an avalanche and a flat tire later, and the shipment finally arrived at about 7:15 p.m. The store was staying open late, until about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents in the area say they are just glad to get their hands on some supplies and are stocking up for next time.