University of Utah outlines changes after Lauren McCluskey shooting

Posted 2:18 PM, February 12, 2019, by

McCluskey_Lauren, Utah Cross Country and Track and Field August 30, 2017 in Salt Lake City, UT. (Photo / Steve C. Wilson / University of Utah)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — University of Utah President Ruth Watkins says the college has begun making changes to correct deficiencies exposed in the lead-up to the fatal shooting of a track athlete on campus by her ex-boyfriend last year.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Watkins told the university’s board of trustees on Tuesday that campus police officers are receiving training to recognize signs of domestic violence and that a victim advocate will be hired. She says steps will be taken to improve information sharing across campus.

Watkins’ progress report on the school’s response to the Oct. 22 shooting came on what would have been victim Lauren McCluskey’s 22nd birthday.

The senior from Pullman, Washington, was killed by Melvin Rowland, an ex-boyfriend who she discovered was hiding his sex offender-status.

McCluskey had reported Rowland’s harassment to campus police before her death

