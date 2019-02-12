Thousands without power, at least three die from exposure after winter storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Tens of thousands of people were without power in Washington state and there were concerns about flooding in the western Washington and Oregon as snow turned to rain in many parts of the Pacific Northwest.

Schools remained closed Tuesday morning while areas north of Seattle continued to get socked with snow. In Seattle and areas south, the sludge turned to rain, bringing sludge-filled roads, poor driving conditions and flooding concerns to millions of affected people.

There's an urban flood warning in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for Western King, Central Thurston, and Northwest Pierce counties including Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia, and surrounding areas.

Rain and snowmelt will lead to considerable standing water and possible road closures through Tuesday morning.

Winter weather advisories are in place until noon for the interior lowlands from Snohomish County northward, the East Puget Sound lowlands above about 500 ft, and the Hood Canal area for 1 to 3 inches of snowfall.

New snow in the forecast Tuesday morning, Wednesday morning, sometime Friday, sometime Saturday and again on the 20th... updates as we get closer to each event. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/TZPTUGS93m — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) February 12, 2019

Q13 Weather Resources

Winter Storm warnings continue into Tuesday evening for the mountains.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office says another two people have died from exposure. Carl Soderberg, 53 of Maple Valley died from hypothermia, as did Stanley Little, 84, of Fall City.

Their deaths are the second and third deaths from exposure reported in King County since the series of winter storms started Sunday, Feb. 3. Derek Johnson, 59, was the first hypothermia-related death. His body was found at the SoDo light rail station in Seattle.

The rain-snow mix will continue through Tuesday afternoon. We might see some breaks here and there, but there's more snow in the forecast from now through the weekend.

See viewer-submitted photos from around western Washington below: