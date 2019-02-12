Thaw underway in parts of western Washington, but new snow possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A very slow melt with some new snow is in the forecast. Yes, we may get above freezing each day through the weekend, but the nights will drop below freezing and snowy periods are in the forecast.

Wednesday morning has new snow North of Seattle with a couple of inches near Bellingham. Wednesday afternoon looks mostly dry for most of us and there will even be a little sunshine!

A little NEW snow overnight into Wednesday. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/hJFECGqlSw — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) February 13, 2019

Thursday looks pretty quiet but it will be cold in the morning, so I’m not expecting very much melting.

The Passes and Eastern Washington will see a lot of snow Thursday for big messes Statewide. A few areas will see new snow Friday morning.

Right now, Saturday looks pretty quiet but Sunday morning looks pretty snowy for some areas. Next week has some dry/mild days so there will be some melting those days, but it looks like more snow on the Feb. 20-21.