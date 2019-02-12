Roofs collapse across Puget Sound due to heavy snow

OLYMPIA -- Multiple roofs on mobile homes, outbuildings and carports collapsed due to heavy snow, injuring at least one person.
Collapsing roofs were reported early Tuesday morning in Olympia, Shoreline and Snohomish County.
A viewer reported multiple cars were damaged at the Huntington Apartments in Olympia. Pictures showed a majority of the apartments' carports had collapsed.
Everett Fire reported that the roof of a mobile home collapsed in the 1000 block of Dakota Way. One person was trapped inside but she was uninjured, a fire spokesperson said.
Photo Gallery
An 85-year-old man in Sequim was injured Monday when a roof collapsed at his home, pinning his leg to the ground. The victim - a longtime EMT - managed to call 911. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center by Navy helicopter.
Everett Fire tweeted a diagram of exactly how unbalanced snow could put a heavy load on a building.
Piled snow may continue to get heavier throughout Tuesday, as a warming trend was expected to bring rain to most areas.
Q13 Weather Resources
- Click here for Q13 Interactive Radar
- Check the latest school closures and delays
- Download the free Q13 News app to be alerted to severe weather
- Sign up for custom Q13 Forecasts and Severe Weather Alerts in your inbox
- Subscribe to the Q13 News All Local newsletter delivered every morning
- Get the latest traffic information here