BURIEN, Wash. — Authorities say a person is in custody after a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Burien.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the 12800 block of 1st Avenue.

A 23-year-old man was arrested a few blocks from the scene of the shooting and is considered a suspect, officials said.

The victim’s name will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story and will be updated