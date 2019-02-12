Lottery winner claims jackpot wearing ‘Scream’ mask to hide identity

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Some lottery winners want to remain anonymous but one person is going viral for taking that to a whole new level.

The winner of the $158.4 million prize (around $1.2 million in U.S. currency) Super Lotto jackpot wore a mask from the 1996 horror movie “Scream” to pick up his grand prize last week, Loop reports.

The winner was only identified as A. Campbell and waited 54 days to claim the ticket.

A lottery winner wore a Scream mask to collect his millions. 🤑 https://t.co/yyLk568G0g pic.twitter.com/RLO9rafpfC — Complex (@Complex) February 12, 2019

“I looked at my ticket and ran into my bathroom and said, ‘I won! I won!’ From the day I found out that I won, I’ve been sick.”

“My head hurt me for three days because I was thinking so much. [Wondering] if what I’ve been longing for really come true. I had a belly ache for two weeks, sometimes I feel so much pain I forgot that I had won,” he chuckled.