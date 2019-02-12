Elderly man charged in deadly shooting on Seattle bus

LIVE: Washington authorities are giving an update on the winter weather response
SEATTLE — Prosecutors say an 88-year-old Everett man has been charged with manslaughter, accused of recklessly shooting a man aboard a crowded Metro bus in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood.

The Seattle Times reports using video footage from the bus, Seattle police determined Roger Mize instigated an argument with Ronnie Tyler after the men boarded a bus around 11 a.m. Jan. 26, according to the charges.

After boarding behind Mize, charges say Tyler tried to pass him and Mize called Tyler an offensive name.

Charges say a verbal exchange led to Tyler pushing Mize before Mize pistol-whipped Tyler with a gun, striking him in the head and shooting him.

Charges say Tyler shoved Mize out of the bus and Mize fell backward, firing a second round found in the coach’s pay box.

Tyler died at Harborview Medical Center. Mize suffered a head injury.

