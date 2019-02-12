Business offers free ‘Snowpocalypse ’19 Survivor’ shirt

SEATTLE -- If you want to let everyone know that you survived the onslaught of winter weather in western Washington the last few days, there's now a shirt for that.
Simply Seattle is offering a "Snowpocalypse '19 Survivor" t-shirt for free. Although the shirts are being given away, you will have to pay about $6 for shipping.
The company said they'd given away over 1,200 of the shirts as of Tuesday afternoon.
Q13 Weather Resources
- Click here for Q13 Interactive Radar
- Check the latest school closures and delays
- Download the free Q13 News app to be alerted to severe weather
- Sign up for custom Q13 Forecasts and Severe Weather Alerts in your inbox
- Subscribe to the Q13 News All Local newsletter delivered every morning
- Get the latest traffic information here