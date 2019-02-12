Business offers free ‘Snowpocalypse ’19 Survivor’ shirt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- If you want to let everyone know that you survived the onslaught of winter weather in western Washington the last few days, there's now a shirt for that.

Simply Seattle is offering a "Snowpocalypse '19 Survivor" t-shirt for free. Although the shirts are being given away, you will have to pay about $6 for shipping.

The company said they'd given away over 1,200 of the shirts as of Tuesday afternoon.

