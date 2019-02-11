LIVE: Washington authorities are giving an update on the winter weather response
WSP trooper injured when vehicle crashes into patrol car on I-90

Posted 12:59 PM, February 11, 2019

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper investigating a crash on Interstate 90 in Spokane Valley was injured when his car was struck by a passing vehicle.

The State Patrol said the trooper was transported to a hospital Sunday evening with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Troopers were responding to a crash about 6:15 p.m. on eastbound I-90 when a car struck the patrol car.

The State Patrol says the driver was detained and is expected to be charged with vehicular assault.

No further details have been released.

