WSP trooper injured when vehicle crashes into patrol car on I-90

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper investigating a crash on Interstate 90 in Spokane Valley was injured when his car was struck by a passing vehicle.
The State Patrol said the trooper was transported to a hospital Sunday evening with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Troopers were responding to a crash about 6:15 p.m. on eastbound I-90 when a car struck the patrol car.
The State Patrol says the driver was detained and is expected to be charged with vehicular assault.
No further details have been released.