Thousands without power after winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Get the latest forecast and power outages here.

SEATTLE -- Over 96,000 people were without power Monday as another round of winter weather hit western Washington.

Puget Sound Energy was reporting about 46,000 without power as of 10:44 p.m. Seattle City Light had about 27,000 without power Monday evening.

Peninsula Light had over 9,200 without power. About 7,300 people in Snohomish County were without power.

In Mason County, roughly 6,700 did not have power.

Current number of customers without power = 6,793. We have 2 substations down (1st priority) 7 crews assigned to: Collins Lk Sub (3157 cust) Dayton Sub (2579 cust) Matlock (677 cust) North Shore (229 cust) Trails End (100 cust). We appreciate your patience! — Mason PUD 3 (@PUD3) February 12, 2019

The new system of winter weather arrived around midday Monday. Most areas in western Washington are expected to pick up a few more inches of snow.

Be ready for a messy Tuesday.

Q13 Weather Resources