Thousands without power after winter storm

Posted 6:15 PM, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47AM, February 12, 2019

SEATTLE -- Over 96,000 people were without power Monday as another round of winter weather hit western Washington.

Puget Sound Energy was reporting about 46,000 without power as of 10:44 p.m. Seattle City Light had about 27,000 without power Monday evening.

Peninsula Light had over 9,200 without power. About 7,300 people in Snohomish County were without power.

In Mason County, roughly 6,700 did not have power.

The new system of winter weather arrived around midday Monday. Most areas in western Washington are expected to pick up a few more inches of snow.

Be ready for a messy Tuesday. 

