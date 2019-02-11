Thousands without power after winter storm

Update: Get the latest forecast and power outages here.
SEATTLE -- Over 96,000 people were without power Monday as another round of winter weather hit western Washington.
Puget Sound Energy was reporting about 46,000 without power as of 10:44 p.m. Seattle City Light had about 27,000 without power Monday evening.
Peninsula Light had over 9,200 without power. About 7,300 people in Snohomish County were without power.
In Mason County, roughly 6,700 did not have power.
The new system of winter weather arrived around midday Monday. Most areas in western Washington are expected to pick up a few more inches of snow.
Be ready for a messy Tuesday.
Q13 Weather Resources
- Click here for Q13 Interactive Radar
- Check the latest school closures and delays
- Download the free Q13 News app to be alerted to severe weather
- Sign up for custom Q13 Forecasts and Severe Weather Alerts in your inbox
- Subscribe to the Q13 News All Local newsletter delivered every morning
- Get the latest traffic information here