ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions Monday night due to weather conditions and multiple collisions. The pass is closed eastbound from milepost 34 near North Bend and westbound from milepost 106 near Ellensburg.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there was near zero visibility around 6 p.m.

WSDOT said the roadway would be re-evaluated around 9 p.m. Q13 spoke with one trooper who said the pass was the worst he had seen it in nearly a decade.